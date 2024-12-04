Hamza Foundation arranges blood donation camp at Iqra University

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital on Wednesday arranged a blood donation camp in Iqra National University.

Blood donation camp was arranged to aware students about benefits of blood donation, and the miseries of patients suffering from various blood related disorders.

More than 73 students volunteered to donate blood and appreciated efforts of the foundation to help patients suffering from fatal blood related disorders.

On the occasion, founder of Hamza Foundation, Ejaz Ali Khan said that about 1504 patients of blood disorders are registered with the foundation and getting free medical treatment for the last two decades.

He said that thalassemia was a genetic disease that could be eliminated by joint efforts of society. He said that about 70 percent of blood donations were being used for the treatment of thalassemia patients in the country.

He also highlighted the significance of pre-marriage blood screening to reduce cases of thalassemia in the society.