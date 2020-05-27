UrduPoint.com
Hamza Foundation Donates Blood To Children With Thalassemia During Eid

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:21 PM

Hundreds of children suffering from thalassemia were given blood donations at Hamza Foundation before the Eid holidays so that they would not have to suffer for blood transfusions during the Eid days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Hundreds of children suffering from thalassemia were given blood donations at Hamza Foundation before the Eid holidays so that they would not have to suffer for blood transfusions during the Eid days.

According to Ijaz Ali Khan, the founder of the organization, most children blood donations were made before Eid so that they could have a comfortable Eid in their homes.

He said despite many difficulties including lockdown and lack of aid during Ramadan, free blood donations were provided to the affected children to keep them breathing.

Ijaz Khan appealed that the continuation of free services to these children depends on the blood donation of the people, therefore, all citizens should do their part to save the children's lives.

He assured that Hamza Foundation would continue free services for affected children despite lockdown.

