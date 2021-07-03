Hamza Foundation donates blood to thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Hamza Foundation Thalassemia Hospital Peshawar has started evening shift for blood donation to thalassemia patients, which will continue to provide blood and other services to the poor and needy patients even in the evening and will benefit 30 to 35 patients on daily basis.

According to the founder of the organization Ejaz Ali Khan, apart from screening for patients suffering from cancer and other blood diseases during the evening, blood donation and other services have been started which will continue till 11.

00 pm.

During this time, services will be provided to patients under the supervision of specialist female medical officers. The aim of this initiative is to provide quality health care facilities to patients, he said, adding, it will benefit 30 to 35 people daily from evening to 11.00 pm. Free medical aid is being provided to patients with thalassemia and other blood diseases, he informed. He also appealed for the cooperation of philanthropists to save the lives of these children and continue the provision of services.