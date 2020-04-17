Hamza Foundation holds awareness walk about Hemophilia diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Hamza Foundation conducts awareness session on World Day for Hemophilia and expressed their committed to continue their struggling for helping the poor and needy children suffering from blood deficiencies and blood related diseases.

In this connection founder of the Hamza Foundation Ijaz Ali Khan along with people from different walk of lives conducted an awareness session walk organized by Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital Peshawar wherein he also inspected the facilities being imparted to more than 100 Hemophilia patients. The walk was also attended by patients, parents, relatives, doctors, health workers and people from different walk of lives.

Speaking on this occasion to the gathering of the awareness walk, Ijaz Ali Khan also thanked the people for extending their support in terms of perks and coin and above all blood donations.

He said that Hamza Foundation is providing all facilities to the patients and reaffirmed his commitment that his welfare organization is active in providing free services to the poor patients in need of hemophilia and providing them with essential services free of charge.

Hemophilia patients will be seen on this occasion. In addition to the cases, the participants of the walk expressed solidarity with the patients besides creating awareness about hemophilia disease. The doctors and other medical staff also provided awareness to the parents of the patients on this occasion.