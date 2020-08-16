UrduPoint.com
Hamza Foundation Holds Awareness Walk For Blood Donation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Hamza Foundation holds awareness walk for blood donation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital Sunday organized an awareness walk and blood donation camp in connection with the 73rd Independence Day celebration for children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

Students and volunteers visited Hamza Foundation and spent time with the affected children. Through walk, the participants highlighted the importance of blood donation to keep the children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

On this occasion, an awareness session was organized at Hamza Foundation and a cake cutting ceremony was also held in celebration of Independence Day.

According to Ejaz Ali Khan, founder of the organization, he urged upon the belonging to different schools of thought and elders to play a role in saving the lives of children suffering from thalassemia in this hour of need and financially support the organization through their donations.

Participants were asked to donate blood. Blood camps were also set up at various places for this purpose and at the end; a walk was arranged for the awareness and importance of blood donation.

More Stories From Pakistan

