Hamza Foundation holds awareness walk on World Hemophilia Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Hamza Foundation, which is currently imparting treatment to 115 registered hemophilia patients free of cost organized an awareness walk in connection with World Hemophilia Day to raise more awareness among people about rare blood disorder here on Sunday.

On the occasion of World Hemophilia Day, an awareness walk was organized by Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital in which awareness was provided about the causes, early symptoms, diagnosis and treatment, remedial and preventive measures of hemophilia.

The founder of the institute Ejaz Ali Khan, Medical Director Dr. Tariq, other doctors, patients suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia also participated in the function.

Injuries can make it difficult to stop the flow of blood. Ejaz Ali Khan said that at present there are 115 hemophilia patients registered in Hamza Foundation who are given free screening and other medical aid on a daily basis.

He said that in order to control diseases like thalassemia and hemophilia, there is a need for awareness in the society as well as cooperation of people belonging to all schools of thought. Adapting to change, sustaining care in a new world is this year's theme. The day is about bringing together the global bleeding disorders community. At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on people with a bleeding disorder, the objective has never been more important.