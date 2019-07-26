UrduPoint.com
Hamza Foundation Launches Thalassemia Screening For Pregnant Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:45 PM

Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital here on Friday launched screening test drive for pregnant women of thalassemia affected families diagnosing the disease among 72 unborn children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital here on Friday launched screening test drive for pregnant women of thalassemia affected families diagnosing the disease among 72 unborn children.

The screening tests were conducted on pregnant women of 1126 families whose members are affected by thalassemia ,Chorionic Villus Sampling of 284 pregnant women were conducted and 73 unborn were found with thalassemia.

Founder of Hamza Foundation said that an awareness campaign should be launched to apprise people about the disease and measures needed to curtail incidents of thalassemia in society.

He further said that children suffering from thalassemia increase miseries of affected families by putting them under distress and anguish.

