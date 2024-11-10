Hamza foundation observes thalassemia prevention day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital on Sunday celebrated World Thalassemia Prevention Day with an objective to create awareness about complications of thalassemia disease and its effects on children.

Chairman Ejaz Ali Khan, Medical Director Dr. Tariq Khan, Lady Dr. Kushmala Shah, Engineer Hamza Ejaz and affected children with parents participated the event

On the occasion, the speakers stressed the need to make thalassemia tests mandatory before marriage and to activate thalassemia units at hospital level was emphasized. The participants were told that thalassemia can be prevented in different ways, couples should check their castes before marriage to see if they are thalassemia carriers.

Chairman Hamza Foundation, Ijaz Khan said more than one and a half million people are thalassemia carriers in Pakistan. He urged the participants for blood screening which is important to prevent the disease.

He emphasized media and civil societies to come forward and play their role in prevention of thalassemia disease from society.

The total number of thalassemia patients registered in Hamza Foundation is 1302 among which children suffering from the disease who need healthy blood after every 15 days.