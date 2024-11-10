Hamza Foundation Observes Thalassemia Prevention Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital on Sunday celebrated World Thalassemia Prevention Day with an objective to create awareness about complications of thalassemia disease and its effects on children.
Chairman Ejaz Ali Khan, Medical Director Dr. Tariq Khan, Lady Dr. Kushmala Shah, Engineer Hamza Ejaz and affected children with parents participated the event
On the occasion, the speakers stressed the need to make thalassemia tests mandatory before marriage and to activate thalassemia units at hospital level was emphasized. The participants were told that thalassemia can be prevented in different ways, couples should check their castes before marriage to see if they are thalassemia carriers.
Chairman Hamza Foundation, Ijaz Khan said more than one and a half million people are thalassemia carriers in Pakistan. He urged the participants for blood screening which is important to prevent the disease.
He emphasized media and civil societies to come forward and play their role in prevention of thalassemia disease from society.
The total number of thalassemia patients registered in Hamza Foundation is 1302 among which children suffering from the disease who need healthy blood after every 15 days.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 labourers rescued2 minutes ago
-
AC distributes facemasks among passengers3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates forces on successful operation against terrorists in S. Waziristan3 minutes ago
-
Athletes to be selected purely on merit for 'Quaid-e-Azam Trophy': Sports minister3 minutes ago
-
Former ANP leader Zahid Khan joins PML-N13 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter with police13 minutes ago
-
Panel discussion on ending violence against children13 minutes ago
-
SAU Leads Sindh’s Universities in Google Certification Program22 minutes ago
-
Six boilers sealed, owners fined over polluting environment, causing smog23 minutes ago
-
Major crackdown on transport amid rising smog levels23 minutes ago
-
Lok Mela offers a vibrant celebration of Punjab's cultural heritage, music23 minutes ago
-
SCCI lauds Dr Amjad for Takhtaband link bridge funds33 minutes ago