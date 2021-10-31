Hamza Foundation starts 24-hour service for Thalasssemia patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Hamza Foundation has started 24 hours service for registered Thalassemia patients and would provide 100 bags of the screened blood on daily basis, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Ijaz Ali Khan, the founder of the organization has said that 24 hours service has begun while keeping in view the hardships of the thalassemia patients. The number of registered Thalassemia, Hemophilia and cancer patients with the organization is over 1300.

These patients would be provided health and screen blood free of cost while out-door patients would also be provided the services.