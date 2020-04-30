UrduPoint.com
Hamza Foundation Urges Affluent To Help Patients Suffering From Blood Disorders

Hamza Foundation (HF) Welfare Hospital Peshawar Thursday appealed people to donate blood for thalassemia patients who are fighting for their life amid corona lock down

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Hamza Foundation (HF) Welfare Hospital Peshawar Thursday appealed people to donate blood for thalassemia patients who are fighting for their life amid corona lock down.

Chairman of the foundation, Ajaz Ali Khan said that 1200 patients of various blood related disorders registered with the foundation are struggling for their life owing to scarcity of blood due to corona lock down.

He said despite that patients are being given free food, treatment and medicines but the situation is getting worst to worst due to diminishing donations of blood and limited supplies. He also urged affluent to help these patients in this hour of need and decrease their miseries.

