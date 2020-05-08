Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital hold walk to observe World Thalassemia Day

Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital Friday held an awareness walk in connection with the World Thalassemia Day observed on Friday (May 8) across the world including Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital Friday held an awareness walk in connection with the World Thalassemia Day observed on Friday (May 8) across the world including Pakistan.

People from different walks of life, parents of the Thalassemia patients took part in the walk. The participants were hollding banners, placards regarding awareness to the general public about Thalassemia.

Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital Chairman Ijaz Ali Khan while speaking on this occasion stressed that the only solution to prevent thalassemia was to diagnose thalassemia of the spouses before marriage or at least men must do their own and wife's thalassemia tests.

He said that free services were being provided to thousands of children registered in the Hamza Foundation who were waiting for financial donations and blood donations from the people.

This year's theme is "Universal access to quality thalassemia healthcare services, building bridges with and for patients." The World Thalassemia Day is observed to commemorate Thalassemia victims and to encourage those who struggle to live with the disease.

He said Thalassemia was an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less hemoglobin than normal. Hemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen, thalassemia can cause anemia, leaving you fatigued and mild thalassemia may not need treatment but more severe forms may require regular blood transfusions.

The aim and objective of the World Day, he said, is to raising awareness on Thalassemia, its symptoms, and ways to live with it, to create awareness on the importance of consulting a doctor before marriage if a person has thalassemia, to raising awareness on the importance of vaccinations for children's health, society and the whole world and to redressing misconceptions about vaccinations.

On the World Thalassemia Day, people comes together to know about all the preventive measures, cure and also to avoid it is spreading from one person to another, Ijaz Ali Khan added.