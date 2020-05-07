Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital to celebrate World Thalassaemia Day on May 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital has announced to celebrate May 8 as Thalassaemia Day, under which an awareness walk and event will be organized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital has announced to celebrate May 8 as Thalassaemia Day, under which an awareness walk and event will be organized.

Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital Chairman Ijaz Ali Khan said the the only solution to control thalassaemia was to diagnose thalassaemia of the spouses before marriage.

He said that free services were being provided to thousands of children registered in the Hamza Foundation who are waiting for financial donations and blood donations from the people. An awareness walk session will be held on the occasion of World Thalassaemia Day.

This year's theme is "Universal access to quality thalassaemia healthcare services, building bridges with and for patients." World Thalassaemia Day is celebrated every year on May 8, to commemorate Thalassaemia victims and to encourage those who struggle to live with the disease.

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder that produces less hemoglobin in the body than normal. Hemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen, thalassaemia can cause anemia, leaving you fatigued and mild thalassaemia may not need treatment, but more severe forms may require regular blood transfusions.

The aim and objective of the World Thalassaemia Day is to creating awareness on thalassaemia, its symptoms and ways to live with it, to create awareness on the importance of consulting a doctor before marriage if a person has thalassaemia, to raising awareness on the importance of vaccinations for children's health, society and the whole world and to redressing misconceptions about vaccinations.

On the World Thalassaemia Day people comes together to know about all the preventive measures, cure and also to avoid it is spreading from one person to another.

Thalassaemia Day is used to make the people do pre-marriage tests for decreasing the issues of genetic from the families. It is a very special day to celebrate Thalassaemia Day with lots of people to carry many ideas and plans to make the people know the effects of Thalassaemia disease.

Thalassaemia day is used to celebrate to remove the thalassaemia disease from the society, state or any country for making the people live a normal life.