LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the relief package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will provide much needed relief to the masses.

In a statement issued here, he said that serving the people in need was a hallmark of the prime minister.

''PM Shehbaz Sharif is the name of doing public service as well as redressing the grievances of the common man'', he added.

The CM said that instead of giving relief to the people, the PTI leadership had put the whole nation to trouble and miseries during its quarter to four years.