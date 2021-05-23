UrduPoint.com
Hamza Khan Condemns Attack On Security Forces In North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Hamza Khan condemns attack on security forces in North Waziristan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasir has strongly condemned the terrorist attack from Afghan in the North Waziristan area which left martyrdom of a personnel of security forces.

In a statement, he said that the Afghan government should immediately take effective measures for preventing attack at Pak check Posts from Afghan side, otherwise the Pakistan Army is capable of responding to terrorists.

