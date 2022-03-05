Hamza khan condemns bomb blasts in Quetta, Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir has condemned the bomb blasts in Quetta and Peshawar in which innocent people were martyred and injured.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Hamza Khan Nasir said that anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create instability in the country through terrorism.

He condemned the blast at a shop on Fatima Jinnah Road in Quetta, which killed three people and injured more than 19, while condemning the suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar that killed 57 worshipers and injured 196 others, he said anti- peace elements did not deserve any concessions.

He said Pakistan Army and other security agencies have broken the back-bone of terrorists and some remaining militants would also be wiped out from the country. |He said that people stand with Pakistan Army and other security forces to eradicate terrorism from the country and were ready to sacrifice their lives and property for the defense of the country.

He offered condolences to the families of those killed in the bomb blasts and prayed for early recovery of the injured.