Hamza Khan Condemns Suicide Attack On Security Forces In Miranshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta District Deputy General Secretary Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday strongly condemned the suicide attack on security forces personnel in Miranshah, North Waziristan which left 6 martyrs.

In a statement issued here, he said that anti-national elements wanted to make the situation in Pakistan worse but the people along with their security agencies would eradicate the nefarious intentions of terrorism from the country.

He said that terrorist elements were targeting innocent security forces and civilians with the aim to destabilize the peace in the country for pleasuring their masters saying that nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled from country at any cost for interest durable peace through contribution of security forces and public.

He also offered condolences to the families of three security forces personnel Hawaldar Zubair Qadir, soldier Aziz Asghar and Qasim Maqsood and children Anam, Ahsan and Ahmed Hassan who were martyred in the suicide attack.

