UrduPoint.com

Hamza Khan Grieved Over Crashing Of Pak Army Helicopter In Siachen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Hamza Khan grieved over crashing of Pak Army helicopter in Siachen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan expressed his sorrow over the crash of Pakistan Army aviation helicopter at Siachin on Monday.

In his condolence message here on Tuesday, he extended sympathy to the families of the martyred army officers in the accident.

He said that we salute the martyrs of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland at borders saying that those who provide security services in Siachen sector are our real heroes. Whose sacrifices can never be forgotten, he added.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.

