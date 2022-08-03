UrduPoint.com

Hamza Khan Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Six Military Officers In Helicopter Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 09:31 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Quetta, Hamza Khan Nasir on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyrs of six military officers including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali in a helicopter crash in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here , he also termed the incident as a national tragedy and said that the people of the martyrs' services would always be remembered in the country including Balochistan with golden words.

Hamza Khan expressed grief over the martyrdom of Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Director General Pakistan Coast Guard Major General Amjad Hanif Sasti, Engineer Corps Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Pilot Major Saeed Ahmed, Muaan Pilot Major Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar in the helicopter crash.

He said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives when they were serving the affected people of rain and flash floods whose services would always be remembered in golden words.

He expressed sympathy and condolence to the families of the martyrs and the Pakistani forces.

