Hamza, Marriyum Aurangzeb visit residence of Jugnu Mohsin for condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of MPA Jugnu Mohsin in Gulberg and offered condolences on the demise of her father.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Home Minister Atta Tarar, MPA Zeshan Rafiq, Sohail Zia Butt and others also accompanied the chief minister.

They offered Fateha and prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.