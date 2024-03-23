Open Menu

Hamza Nasir Emphasizes Unity On Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Hamza Nasir emphasizes unity on Pakistan Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir has said that Pakistan Day was very important in the history of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized here on Saturday regarding Pakistan Day.

On this day, the Muslims under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah pledged to travel for freedom with new determination, he said.

He said, "Our elders got this homeland after going through great difficulties, now it was our responsibility to make it stable and strong.

He said that March 23 has a unique place in the history of the subcontinent, on this day, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the resolution of Pakistan was passed in Lahore to obtain a separate homeland.

This resolution gave a new direction and thought to the Muslims and provided new vigor and enthusiasm to the freedom movement, he said.

He said that in a short period of seven years after the approval of the Pakistan Resolution, Muslims were able to get their own separate homeland. He said that the nation needs to forget the differences and play a role in the development of the country.

He said that Pakistanis as a nation have fought the monster of terrorism together.

He said that PTI workers were ready to make any kind of sacrifice for the defense and security of the country.

