Hamza Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to six martyred soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the country in the fight against Khawarij in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
In his message on Sunday, former Punjab chief minister said the security forces were fighting terrorism to ensure safety of the country by sacrificing their lives. "Salute to those mothers who are sacrificing their sons for Pakistan," Hamza said and added that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the families of the martyrs.
