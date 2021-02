Hamza released from Kot Lakhpat jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was released on bail from Kot Lakhpat jail, on Saturday.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and party workers gathered outside the jail to welcome Hamza Shehbaz.

After release, Hamza went to his residence at 180H Model Town.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted him bail against Rs 10 million surety bonds on Feb 24. Later, the accountability court issued his release order.