Open Menu

Hamza Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:35 PM

Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects

Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday reviewed the progress on ongoing development projects initiated in the city aimed to complete the schemes within its stipulated time and emphasized the need for effective monitoring of these development works to ensure the quality

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday reviewed the progress on ongoing development projects initiated in the city aimed to complete the schemes within its stipulated time and emphasized the need for effective monitoring of these development works to ensure the quality.

A progress review meeting on ongoing development projects in various areas of Quetta, including Customs Interchange, Gahi Khan Interchange, Alamoo Chowk Flyover, Hazarganji, Sariab Road, Raisani Road, Airport Road, and Nawan Kali, was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, Hamza Shafqaat.

The meeting was attended by MNA Jamal Khan Raisani, officials from Quetta Development, C&W Department, Revenue officers, officers from law department, and officials concerned.

During the meeting, Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat briefed MNA Jamal Khan Raisani on the ongoing development works.

He highlighted that significant progress was being made, and these projects would soon enter in completion stages.

However, he pointed out a few hurdles, such as the transfer of utility installations, land acquisition, and distribution of compensation payments, which will be ensured within the next week.

He added that the transfer of electricity installations had been completed, and the transfer of Sui gas installations is expected to be completed soon.

The Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar have been instructed to ensure the swift payment of land acquisition amounts and to complete the surveying of land that still needs to be acquired.

"Work is continuing on the Gahi Khan Interchange and Customs Interchange, with drainage work expected to be completed by March. The road from Subzal Road to Raisani Road will soon undergo repairs. Seven drainage channels in Nawan Killi have been completed, and a designated area will be allocated for waste disposal in Nawan Kali," he told.

Hamza Shafqaat said that the removal of encroachments in Nawan Killi to widen roads will also be carried out soon.

Additionally, a flyover at Alamoo Chowk will be expanded to a dual carriageway, which will help reduce traffic congestion on both the Quetta city and Airport Road. Plans are in place for lane marking, installation of cat lights, and road signage for better traffic management.

"Special measures will be taken to remove encroachments and prevent street vendors from setting up in areas like Double Road, Raisani Road, and Nawan Killi. These efforts will not only reduce traffic congestion but also provide relief to the general public," he concluded.

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

7 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

13 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

10 minutes ago
 Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development proj ..

Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects

2 minutes ago
 Joint operation carried out against illegal electr ..

Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections

2 minutes ago
 KUST counseling center inaugurated to support stud ..

KUST counseling center inaugurated to support students' mental health

2 minutes ago
ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls for education system overhaul to meet ..

AJK PM calls for education system overhaul to meet modern demands

2 minutes ago
 CM Murad inaugurates National Bank Stadium after u ..

CM Murad inaugurates National Bank Stadium after upgradation for ICC trophy

10 minutes ago
 Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe inju ..

Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe injury at gym

17 minutes ago
 Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prosper ..

Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prospering: Prime Minister of Georgia

22 minutes ago
 Solar home systems project to be completed by July ..

Solar home systems project to be completed by July 2025: Nasir Shah

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan