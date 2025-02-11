Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday reviewed the progress on ongoing development projects initiated in the city aimed to complete the schemes within its stipulated time and emphasized the need for effective monitoring of these development works to ensure the quality.

A progress review meeting on ongoing development projects in various areas of Quetta, including Customs Interchange, Gahi Khan Interchange, Alamoo Chowk Flyover, Hazarganji, Sariab Road, Raisani Road, Airport Road, and Nawan Kali, was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, Hamza Shafqaat.

The meeting was attended by MNA Jamal Khan Raisani, officials from Quetta Development, C&W Department, Revenue officers, officers from law department, and officials concerned.

During the meeting, Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat briefed MNA Jamal Khan Raisani on the ongoing development works.

He highlighted that significant progress was being made, and these projects would soon enter in completion stages.

However, he pointed out a few hurdles, such as the transfer of utility installations, land acquisition, and distribution of compensation payments, which will be ensured within the next week.

He added that the transfer of electricity installations had been completed, and the transfer of Sui gas installations is expected to be completed soon.

The Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar have been instructed to ensure the swift payment of land acquisition amounts and to complete the surveying of land that still needs to be acquired.

"Work is continuing on the Gahi Khan Interchange and Customs Interchange, with drainage work expected to be completed by March. The road from Subzal Road to Raisani Road will soon undergo repairs. Seven drainage channels in Nawan Killi have been completed, and a designated area will be allocated for waste disposal in Nawan Kali," he told.

Hamza Shafqaat said that the removal of encroachments in Nawan Killi to widen roads will also be carried out soon.

Additionally, a flyover at Alamoo Chowk will be expanded to a dual carriageway, which will help reduce traffic congestion on both the Quetta city and Airport Road. Plans are in place for lane marking, installation of cat lights, and road signage for better traffic management.

"Special measures will be taken to remove encroachments and prevent street vendors from setting up in areas like Double Road, Raisani Road, and Nawan Killi. These efforts will not only reduce traffic congestion but also provide relief to the general public," he concluded.