UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shafqaat For Strict Adherence To SOPs To Counter 4th Wave Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hamza Shafqaat for strict adherence to SOPs to counter 4th wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat Thursday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the Federal capital during the fourth wave of COVID-19.

"The prevailing wave of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading that has increased burden on the hospitals," he told journalists here.

"COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous wave. We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures," he asserted.

He appealed the masses to wear mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

He asked the people to limit gatherings, if necessary than take all precautions by following the SOPs.

By demonstrating seriousness towards the situation people could defeat COVID-19, he added.

The civil administration, he said was enforcing National Command and Operation Center guidelines in letter and spirit across the city, encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering to the SOPs.

To a query, he said the positivity ratio in federal capital was 8 per cent and it would start declining after full vaccination of the capital dwellers.

Islamabad, he said had taken lead from other cities of the country as only 31 per cent of its population was yet to get the coronavirus vaccine.

If the vaccination process continued at the same pace then all the eligible population of federal capital would get vaccine in the coming months, he maintained.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Same Lead All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

42 seconds ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

16 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

1 hour ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.