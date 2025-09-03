Hamza Shafqaat urges unity following Shahwani Stadium incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday called for public unity in the wake of the tragic suicide blast near Shahwani Stadium, urging citizens to avoid panic, refrain from blame games, and uphold Balochistan’s longstanding message of peace.

Addressing an emergency press conference at the DIG Office, Shafqaat confirmed that the suicide attack on Sariab Road claimed 15 lives and injured 32 others.

The explosion occurred approximately 500 meters from the exit point of a public rally held to mark the death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

He said that the rally had officially concluded hours earlier, with the blast taking place at 9:45 PM in a poorly lighted area near a graveyard.

Despite a high-security alert in Quetta, Hamza said the attacker was unable to breach the main gathering due to stringent security measures, including the deployment of 120 police personnel.

He added that this forced the assailant to detonate the device away from the crowd. The remains of the bomber, believed to be under 30 years old, were recovered, and authorities estimate that around eight kilograms of explosives were used.

Hamza Shafqaat revealed that the district administration had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the rally under pressure from organizers, with the condition that the event should be conclude by 3:00 PM. He noted that the administration had previously denied NOC requests due to credible security threats.

He commended the bravery of law enforcement personnel, highlighting the sacrifice of a police constable who was the sole breadwinner for his family and embraced martyrdom while protecting others. SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch and DIG Crimes Branch, Farhan Zahid were also present at the briefing.

The Additional Chief Secretary announced that the chief minister has ordered the formation of a high-level investigation team to determine the motive and identify those responsible for the attack.

He said that the chief minister has also announced a compensation package of Rs. 1.5 million for families of the deceased, Rs. 0.5 million for each injured individual, and Rs 200000 support for minor victims of the Shahwani Stadium Incident.

Hamza Shafqaat disclosed that BNP-Mengal leaders had been warned in advance about potential threats and were advised to adhere strictly to the NOC timings. He informed that terrorist elements backed by hostile agencies are attempting to destabilize the region following the Marka-e-Haq.

In response, Section 144 has been enforced across Balochistan till September 15, and a province-wide high alert remains in effect. Authorities have also prohibited public gatherings and processions after sundown, especially during the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, to ensure public safety.

Despite the tragedy, Shafqaat emphasized that the overall security situation has improved significantly. He cited a stark contrast with August of the previous year, which saw 85 terrorist attacks and over 100 fatalities, compared to zero casualties this August. He credited law enforcement agencies for neutralizing 50% of reported threats and thwarting numerous plots.

In the past month alone, Quetta received 22 threat alerts, all of which were effectively managed. Over the last year, more than 100 security personnel have been martyred in the line of duty.

Shafqaat urged the public to trust law enforcement agencies, follow security protocols, and report any suspicious activity.

He also revealed the establishment of an anti-subversion cell within the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, which has taken disciplinary action against officials involved in banned activities. This includes the termination of 90 teachers and action against 50 doctors.

Finally, he announced that the Chief Minister will soon unveil plans for the establishment of a Center of Excellence in the province to further strengthen institutional capacity.