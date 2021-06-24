UrduPoint.com
Hamza Shahbaz Appears Before FIA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Hamza Shahbaz appears before FIA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency's office here pertaining to a case of alleged money laundering through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

A four-member team of FIA asked questions to him for more than an hour.

The FIA team has decided to summon Hamza Shahbaz again as the questions' responses given by the PML-N leader were not satisfactory.

A large number of PML-N supporters also gathered outside the FIA office to show solidarity with their leader.

It may be mentioned here that Hamza Shahbaz had also obtained pre-arrest interim bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to avoid the arrest during the hearing today.

