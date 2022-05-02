UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shahbaz Expresses Displeasure Over Poor Cleanliness Situation

Published May 02, 2022

Hamza Shahbaz expresses displeasure over poor cleanliness situation

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital and other cities of the province and directed that the control room of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should work round the clock to ensure zero waste operation during the Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital and other cities of the province and directed that the control room of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should work round the clock to ensure zero waste operation during the Eid holidays.

He was presiding over a meeting about LWMC at his office on Monday in which commissioner Lahore and CEO LWMC gave briefings.

The CM directed to improve the cleanliness arrangements, adding that the LWMC would earn respect if good services were provided to the citizens. "I am disheartened by the poor cleanliness situation in Lahore and major cities of the province," the CM maintained.

The CM directed to identify an area of land for a new landfill site and suggested involving parliamentarians in improving cleanliness. "Lahore is the epicentre of Pakistan and we would make this city clean," he further said.

The LWMC's journey from success to decline was painful as the achievements had been ruined in a short period, the CM regretted and vowed to rectify the LWMC affairs.

Kh. Ahmed Hasaan, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Kh. Imran Nazir, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, Bilal Yasin, Shoaib Siddiqui, Mian Muhammad Nauman, Col (R) Mubashar Javed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Goraya, Tauseef Shah and DC Lahore attended the meeting.

