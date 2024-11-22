Hamza Shahbaz Likely To Be Assigned Key Role In Federal Govt
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Hamza Shehbaz will have authority over all significant federal matters and will hold the status of a federal minister after expected portfolio
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) PML-N leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz is expected to be appointed as the Chairman of the Public Affairs Unit for the Prime Minister, according to sources.
As chairman, Hamza Shehbaz would have authority over all significant Federal matters and would hold the status of a federal minister.
The sources revealed that the Chairman Public Affairs Unit's office would be located on the first floor of the Prime Minister’s Office, with sub-offices established in all four provinces.
After his appointment, Hamza Shehbaz is also expected to undertake visits to various provinces.
In Lahore, the State Guest House would be designated as the provincial office for the Chairman of the Public Affairs Unit.
