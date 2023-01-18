Hamza Shahbaz proposes committee members names

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has proposed three Names to represent the opposition in the committee formed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly for the appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister.

In a letter issued, Hamza Shahbaz being the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly (since dissolved), has forwarded the names of Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran and Syed Hassan.