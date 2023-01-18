UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shahbaz Proposes Committee Members Names

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Hamza Shahbaz proposes committee members names

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has proposed three names to represent the opposition in the committee formed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly for the appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has proposed three Names to represent the opposition in the committee formed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly for the appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister.

In a letter issued, Hamza Shahbaz being the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly (since dissolved), has forwarded the names of Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran and Syed Hassan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP, PTI workers clash over controversies involvin ..

PPP, PTI workers clash over controversies involving results of LG polls

17 minutes ago
 ECP bound to make arrangements for free, fair elec ..

ECP bound to make arrangements for free, fair elections:Special Assistant to Pri ..

22 seconds ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v New Zealand 1st ODI scores

25 seconds ago
 Food additives associated with increased risk of d ..

Food additives associated with increased risk of diabetes: Study

26 seconds ago
 One dies as elevator collapsed at plaza in Lahore

One dies as elevator collapsed at plaza in Lahore

27 seconds ago
 Tokyo stocks surge, yen sinks as Bank of Japan hol ..

Tokyo stocks surge, yen sinks as Bank of Japan holds policy

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.