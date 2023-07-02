Open Menu

Hamza Shahbaz Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Hamza Shahbaz strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday strongly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden which severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

In a message issued here, Hamza said that such despicable actions in the garb of freedom of expression were not acceptable at all.

He said, "Islamophobia is a outcome of hatred and extremism". Hamza Shehbaz said that legislation was needed at international level to stop rising incidents of Islamophobia. Such heinous actions by extremist elements were threat for peaceful societies, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sweden Sunday Muslim All

Recent Stories

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

5 minutes ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

3 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

3 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

4 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

6 hours ago
DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

6 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

7 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan