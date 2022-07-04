Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz believes the nation will support PML-N in upcoming elections to protect their rights and advance the nation.

According to Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) , Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz will present the "largest relief package" for Punjab on Monday.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the current administration raised the price of gasoline and diesel in order to prevent the country from going bankrupt while speaking at a public rally in Dharampura in connection with the election campaign for the PP-158 by-elections.

She attributed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) being signed under difficult terms on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Maryam asserted that when petroleum product prices fall on the global market, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will drop them right away.

According to her, Nawaz Sharif handed the country megaprojects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Metro Bus Services, and Motorways and ended the ongoing problem of load-shedding.

She claimed that despite the removal of the IMF in 2016, Pakistan was still having economic problems as a result of the ex-PM Imran Khan's ineligibility.

