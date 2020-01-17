UrduPoint.com
Hamza Shahbaz's Judicial Remand Extended Till Jan 31 In Assets Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand extended till Jan 31 in assets case

Accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till January 31 in assets beyond income case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till January 31 in assets beyond income case.As per media reports during the hearing, the court has directed investigation officer to file the reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader as soon as possible.On June 11, the accountability watchdog had arrested Hamza in the same case after Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.In the hearing on June 11, Salman Butt, the defense counsel for Hamza, had argued that according to the NAB ordinance, the bureau could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed.

To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done according to the constitution, and justice would be ensured.Moreover, the prosecutor had submitted complete details of assets of Shehbaz Sharif's family members in the court with an argument that their assets were beyond their known sources of income."Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz's family, whereas Hamza couldn't provide details of the sources of his income," he added.The bench was further told by the NAB that in the year 2018, his assets were found to be worth Rs410 million, whereas he could not prove assets worth Rs380 million, and the money was laundered to Dubai and England, and 40 individuals were involved in the money laundering.

