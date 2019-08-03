(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for seven days in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.Earlier

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for seven days in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.Earlier, the court reserved its verdict as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore produced Hamza in the courtroom.

Accountability court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan presided over the hearing and inquired from the investigation officer about the number of days Hamza had been in the physical remand.

To this, the court was told that Hamza had been in the remand for 52 days.Meanwhile, police ensured strict security arrangements outside the judicial complex and blocked adjoining roads for routine traffic. The litigant public was also denied entry to the complex.