Hamza Shehbaz appears before FIA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a money laundering case through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

A four-member FIA team questioned Hamza Shehbaz for more than an hour.

In a written reply, Hamza Shehbaz said that he remained behind bars for 22 months in a case instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but corruption of a single penny was not proved against him.

It may be mentioned here that Hamza Shehbaz had also got pre-arrest interim bail from theLahore High Court (LHC) to avoid the arrest.