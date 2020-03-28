Hamza Shehbaz approaches LHC for bail amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shah says that global pandemic has paralyzed the system and put life of every person at stake and asked the court to allow him bail as his life and safety was in danger in jail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz asked the Lahore High Court to allow him bail due to Coronavirus fears in NAB case here on Saturday.

Hamza Shehbaz, who is also central leader of PML-N, moved another plea before the Lahore High Court seeking his bail in money laundering case that he was feeling completely unsafe due to spreading Coronavirus. He asked the court through his counsel that the global pandemic put their lives of the citizens in danger and especially of those who were in jails.

He asked the court that Coronavirus might spread fast among the inmates as they could contract the virus from each other. Thereefore, he be allowed bail in money laundering case for his safety from Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, a reporter of local tv channel also shared the news on his account.

It may be mentioned here that it is second time that Hamza shehbaz approached the Lahore High Court for his bail as previously he was denied bail by the same court in the same case.