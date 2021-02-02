UrduPoint.com
Hamza Shehbaz Approaches LHC For Bail In Assets Beyond Means Case

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:03 PM

The PML-N leader and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly has filed bail petition before the court,  pleading that putting someone behind the bars before trial could begin was equal to sentencing him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to secure bail in assets beyond means case.

Hamza Shehbaz filed the petition through his counsel and made National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and director general as respondents.

The petitioner said that NAB filed the reference 14 months ago before an accountability court after his arrest. He submitted that putting a man into jail before trial was equal to sentencing him.

He asked the court that he was innocent and had provided all the required information to NAB but despite all that he was suffering in the jail. He said that the case against was politically motivated and he was not involved in corruption.

The NAB court on June 11 had arrested arrested Hamza after LHC turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

The NAB had said that complete details of assets of Shehbaz Sharif’s family members in the court and their assets were beyond their known sources of income.

“Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz’s family, whereas Hamza couldn’t provide details of the sources of his income,” said a NAB prosecutor.

NAB had said that Hamza Shehbaz had assets of worth Rs 410 million in 2018 but he could not prove sources of income.

“The money was laundered to Dubai and England and around 40 people were involved in money laundering,” said the NAB official, adding that Hamza Shehbaz could not prove assets of Rs 380 millions.

