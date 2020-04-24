Hamza Shehbaz approaches SC for bail in NAB cases

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has filed bail petition through his counsels Advocate Amjad Pervez and Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar.

Hamza Shehbaz, who is Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, filed the bail petition through his counsels Amjad Pervez and Azam Nazir Tarar.

NAB officials including NAB chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal and DG NAB Lahore were made as respondents in his petition.

Hamza Shehbaz has been facing the money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

NAB officials arrested Hamza Shehbaz last year in June after the Lahore High Court turned down his interim bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

The NAB alleged that Hamza Shehbaz made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did a business of more than Rs19billion but could not provide trails of his money and the assets he developed. Hamza Shehbaz, However, said that these cases were politically motivated as he had not been involved in any corruption.