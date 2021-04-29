UrduPoint.com
Hamza Shehbaz Demands Inquiry Into Memon’s Revelations

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revelations

The PML-N Vice-President and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly has said that Memon’s revelations proved that Imran and the company were a bunch of criminals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday demanded inquiry into the revelations of former DG FIA.

Hamza Shehbaz said that Memon’s revelations proved that Imran and the company were a bunch of criminals.

“Imran Khan used his office and authority for criminal purposes,” said Hamza Shehbaz said in a statement issued to the news organizations.

Bashir Memon in a tv program had accused that PM Imran Khan and Law Minister Ferog Naseem and PM’s Assistant on Accountability Shehzad Akbar had asked him to initiate an inquiry against former chief justice Supreme Court Qazi Faiz Isa.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan Niazi was misusing his office and authority to suppress his political opponents, pointing out that there was no doubt that a mafia was ruling the country in the garb of government and this mafia should be in the clutches of law. He stated to intimidate an honest ex-officer is deplorable.

