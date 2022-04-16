UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shehbaz Elected As New Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Hamza Shehbaz elected as new Punjab CM

The election held amid tight security while the PTI and PML-Q MPAs boycotted the house proceedings conducted by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2022) PML-N leader and Opposiiton Leader in the Punjab Assembly has been elected as new Punjab Chief Minister after he secured 197 votes.

The elections were held amid tight security while PTI and PML-Q MPAs boycotted the proceedings of the session.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari presided over the session in the presence of heavy police contingents, and conducted the voting on the seat of Punjab chief Minister. Chaudhary Pervez Elahi of PML-Q was the rival candidate but he was attacked by some leaders of the PML-N and his hand got fractured.

He said the candidate of PTI and PML(Q), Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, got no vote, as they boycotted the voting process.

The election was held on the basis of Division of House.

The Punjab Assembly witnessed chaos after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers brought"lotas" and threw them at Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived to chair the session for the election of the Chief Minister. They also lashed out at dissident PTI members, who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition.

The lawmakers of the ruling party also threw "lotas" at Mazari and then attacked him despite the presence of security guards. Mazari was also slapped by PTI members, following which, he was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms.

Those arrested include Wasiq Abbasi, Nadeem Qureshi, Ijaz Khan, taimur Ahmed and Umer Tanveer.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Poland, Italy, Spain and Kazakhstan cruise into BJ ..

Poland, Italy, Spain and Kazakhstan cruise into BJK finals

8 minutes ago
 7 accused held with over 5 kg Hashish, 1.8 kg Hero ..

7 accused held with over 5 kg Hashish, 1.8 kg Heroin

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Shelled 2 Cities in Zaporizhzhya ..

Ukrainian Forces Shelled 2 Cities in Zaporizhzhya Leaving 1 Person Dead - Author ..

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

9 minutes ago
 Local holiday observed in Khairpur on account of a ..

Local holiday observed in Khairpur on account of annual Urs of Sachak Sarmast

9 minutes ago
 Diamer Bhasha Dam to be completed by 2029

Diamer Bhasha Dam to be completed by 2029

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.