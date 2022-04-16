Hamza Shehbaz elected as new Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The election held amid tight security while the PTI and PML-Q MPAs boycotted the house proceedings conducted by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2022) PML-N leader and Opposiiton Leader in the Punjab Assembly has been elected as new Punjab Chief Minister after he secured 197 votes.

The elections were held amid tight security while PTI and PML-Q MPAs boycotted the proceedings of the session.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari presided over the session in the presence of heavy police contingents, and conducted the voting on the seat of Punjab chief Minister. Chaudhary Pervez Elahi of PML-Q was the rival candidate but he was attacked by some leaders of the PML-N and his hand got fractured.

He said the candidate of PTI and PML(Q), Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, got no vote, as they boycotted the voting process.

The election was held on the basis of Division of House.

The Punjab Assembly witnessed chaos after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers brought"lotas" and threw them at Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived to chair the session for the election of the Chief Minister. They also lashed out at dissident PTI members, who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition.

The lawmakers of the ruling party also threw "lotas" at Mazari and then attacked him despite the presence of security guards. Mazari was also slapped by PTI members, following which, he was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms.

Those arrested include Wasiq Abbasi, Nadeem Qureshi, Ijaz Khan, taimur Ahmed and Umer Tanveer.