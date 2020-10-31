UrduPoint.com
Hamza Shehbaz Faces Verbal Clash At Jail Gates, Says Tarar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:06 PM

Hamza Shehbaz faces verbal clash at jail gates, says Tarar  

An accountability court has adjourned further hearing till Nov 10, with notices to Home department and jail authorities over the issue of non-production of Hamza Shehbaz who had earlier refused to travel in armoured vehicle for his hearing in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said a verbal clash twook place between Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and police on Saturday.

Police officers and Hamza Shehbaz exchanged harsh words at the gate of Kot Lakhpat jail.

“Police used harsh words against Hamza Shehbaz,” said PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar after he [Hamza Shehbaz] was handed over by the judicial authorities to the police.

“Hamza earlier had refused to travel in an armoured car,” said Tarar, questioning that how the PML-N leader could refuse to do so when he was in the custody of the authorities.

Later, an accountability court issued show-cause notices to the home secretary and the IG prisons for not producing Hamza in person. Accountability Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry issued similar notices to the Lahore CCPO and SP Headquarters, with directives to them to appear and explain their position at the next hearing scheduled for November 10.

The court observed his annoyance for not transporting Hamza from the Kot Lakhpat jail and asked the NAB witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the judge also regretted that Hamza had refused to use armoured car for being shifted to the court. These remarks were passed as Usama Ahmed, the deputy jail superintendent, submitted a report which noted that it was the PML-N leader who wasn’t ready for the purpose.

Earlier, the court had directed the jail authorities to explain their position after Hamza didn’t arrive at the courtroom with the PML-N leaders expressing doubts over the police stance.

