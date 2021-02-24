UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamza Shehbaz Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:02 PM

Hamza Shehbaz gets bail in money laundering case

The LHC has granted bail to PML-N leader against two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed bail to PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case.

A LHC division bench passed the order on bail petition of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

The court directed to deposit two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each.

This development took place at the moment when National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind land case.

Hamza Shehbaz who is also Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly was in jail for last more than a year. He was denied bail earlier in the same case and fought long legal battle.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Raiwind Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Same Money Million Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia reports 11,749 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

21 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

18 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

18 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.