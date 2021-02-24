Hamza Shehbaz gets bail in money laundering case

(@fidahassanain)

The LHC has granted bail to PML-N leader against two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed bail to PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case.

A LHC division bench passed the order on bail petition of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

The court directed to deposit two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each.

This development took place at the moment when National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind land case.

Hamza Shehbaz who is also Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly was in jail for last more than a year. He was denied bail earlier in the same case and fought long legal battle.

(More to Come)