Hamza Shehbaz Is Being Politically Victimized For Last 11 Months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 37 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:34 PM

Hamza Shehbaz is being politically victimized for last 11 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The PML-N Spokesperson says that NAB could not come up with even a single proof of corruption against Hamza Shehbaz since the day he was arrested.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz is being politically victimized for 11 months, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb here on Wednesday.

She said that no proof of corruption was found against him during this 11 months long detention by the anti-graft body till to date.

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticized PTI government, saying that no action was taken so far against those found involved in sugar and flour hoarding as well as against those who were responsible for ruination of the Peshawar metro bus project.

Last week, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif approached the Supreme Court and challenged his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau in different cases. He filed the appeal against LHC decisions regarding his bail in the cases, saying that NAB could not prove anything since the day he was arrested. He said all the cases lodged against him were politically motivated and there was no reality in it.

Hamza Shehbaz said that he never did corruption during their government but the PTI government was taking political revenge and nothing else. He asked the top court to allow him bail in all the cases made by anti-graft body.

