Hamza Shehbaz Judicial Remand Extended In Two Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:02 PM

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz till March 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz till March 13.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand term.

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the reference was in its final stage of preparation and it would be filed soon, in response to a court query during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 13 and extended judicial remand of Hamza.

Meanwhile, the court also heard Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Hamza Shehbazas duty judge due to absence of the judge concerned. The court adjourned furtherhearing till March 6.

