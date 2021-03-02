(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly has said that Yousaf Raza Gillani is chosen candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement and he will win the seat.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) PMl-N leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said that the ruling PTI made many promises with the national but it could not fulfill a single promise.

Hamza Shehbaz said that PTI performance was zero as the general public was facing huge inflation and was facing hurdles in the way of two-time meal.

He also warned scarcity of waters in the next 10 to 15 years, saying that there might be war on scarcity of water.

"There is nothing for a common man. Two-time meal has become a dream," said Hamza Shehbaz while talking to the reporters.

"I thank God that I am directly talking to you people after two years long period," said Hamza Shehbaz.

The Opposition Leader was departing to Islamabad to cast vote in Senate elections.

"Yousaf Raza Gillani is the chosen candidate of PDM and he will the seat," he further said.

He urged the public to join their movement to send this government packing home.

"The reference in SC on Senate elections and the way Presidential reference was brought exposed PTI and its fears," he said.

"PTI is much concerned about its political survival. But we are optimistic that we will try our best to get maximum seats in Senate elections, because the environemtn is before you," he added.

"Where are those 50 lacs jobs? and one billion trees?," he asked, pointing fingers at the accountability narrative.