Hamza Shehbaz Moves LHC For Bail

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) ::A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear bail petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Assets/money laundering cases on Wednesday.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun will hear the petitions filed by the PML-N leader.

Hamza Shehbaz through a petition filed by advocate Amjad Pervaiz had pleaded with the court for grant of bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

He submitted that the sludge carrier was a public welfare project and it was constructed after due approval.

He submitted that the court had already granted relief of bail to his father Shehbaz Sharif who was a co-accused in the case.

He submitted that he had been in custody for past 189 days whereas the bureau had failed to produce any evidence against him. The bench was requested for grant of bail in the matter.

In another petition filed through Salman Aslam Butt, it was argued that the National Accountability Bureau had arrested Hamza Shehbaz in connection with money laundering charges whereas the bureau did not have the powers to investigate it. The court was requested to set aside the investigations and order release of Hamza Shehbaz on bail.

