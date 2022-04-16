UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shehbaz Pays Tribute To Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari For Holding Session Courageously

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday while delivering his maiden speech in the Punjab Assembly thanked the Allah Almighty on his election as Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister-elect Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday while delivering his maiden speech in the Punjab Assembly thanked the Allah Almighty on his election as Punjab Chief Minister.

He said that for the last many days the nation was in chaotic situation.

He said that manhandling of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was actually an attack on the house. He paid tribute to the Deputy Speaker for holding the session bravely and courageously.

He said that democratic norms were ruined in the house which was very unfortunate and added that the house was turned into battle field for six hours. The doors of the assembly were closed for the honourable parliamentarians, he maintained.

He thanked Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tarin, Hassan Murtaza and all others for their support.

He said that Imran Niazi had hoodwinked people for giving 10 million jobs.

Poor governance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led to 60 to 70 percent inflation in the country, he added.

He further said the PTI government had failed to bring any big project.

Hamza said that local body system was of utmost importance for heading towards progress and prosperity.

In house committee should be formed to hold inquiry what happened today in the house, he maintained.

He said that gap between government and people would be bridged to solve problems of the masses. He further said that right man for the right job policy would be adopted to ensure smooth and efficient working.

He said, "PML-N believes in serving people not victimization." He said that Punjab would play a role of big brother for other provinces.

MPA Moavia Azam Tariq speaking on the occasion asked the parliamentarians to always play their effective role on the matter of Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace Be Upon Him).

Later, the PA session was prorogued.

It is pertinent to mention that the Deputy Speaker has formed a committee to probe the incident of violence in the house and the committee would submit its report within seven days.

