Hamza Shehbaz refuses to go to court in armored vehcile: Sources    

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz refused to appear in armored vehicle to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court for hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case, the sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that Hamza Shehbaz told SP (Judiciail) that he would not go to the court in armored vehicle.

“I’ll not go to Judicial Complex for heairng of the case in armored vehicle,” Hamza Shehbaz was qouted as saying by the sources.

Senior Journalist Rana Bilal who reports for a local tv also confirmed this development in the court through his tweet.

On other hand, accountablity court judge expressed serious concerns over non-apperance of Hamza Shehbaz in hearing of the reference. He snubbed the officers for not producing Hamza Shehbaz.

“Why you [Officers] could not produce him in the court today?,” the judge asked the officers, “Go and get him here,” he further remarked.