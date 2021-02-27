Hamza Shehbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz along with hundreds of party workers reached Kot Lakhpat jail to receive Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) PML-N leader and Opposition leader In Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jaill, the latest reports said.

On Thursday, a LHC Division bench allowed bail Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case and ordered the jail authorities to immediately release him.

However, his robkar was issued today by an accountability court for his release.

"Sher Aya sher Aya," the workers chanted as Hamza Shehbaz came out of Kot Lakhpat jail.

Hamza Shehbaz spent around 20 months in jail in money laundering case.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and shared her selfie with Hamza Shehbaz while Maryam Aurangzeb was also there inside the car.

Earlier, she had said that the lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaaf were ready to cast vote for their party candidates in upcoming elections.

Maryam Nawaz said that there was no chance for Imran khan to come back in power again if he was sent packing.

“Imran Khan will not find way back to power if he is ousted,” said the PML-N Vice-President.

She said that PML-N vice president said that things might not come to opposition long march and ruled out that there is any change for Imran Khan to come back in power if he is sent packing.

Maryam Nawaz said that PTI was now fleeing from re-election as their rigging has been exposed. She stated that she paid tribute to Hamza Shehbaz, saying that the opposition leader of Punjab Assembly faced politically motivated cases bravely.

Hamza was worker of the party just like him, she added.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, especially the women workers are excited and happy over release of their leader Hamza Shehbaz from Kot Lakhpat jail.

The women workers were chanting slogans in favour of their leaders. Even a man was singing to express his love for Nawaz Sharif and other leaders including Hamza Shehbaz.

The workers also addressed Nawaz Sharif and asked him to come back and get them rid of Imran Khan his government. They complained about high inflation.

The Lahore High Court on Thursday had allowed bal of Hamza Shehbaz and ordered the jail authorities for his immediate release.