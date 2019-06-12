Hamza Shehbaz remanded in NAB custody till June 26

(@imziishan)

An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz, involved in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases,to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till June 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz, involved in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases,to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till June 26.

NAB authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan at the outset of the hearing.

NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua told the court that Hamza Shehbaz was arrested from the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises on June 11. He further submitted that reasons of arrest had been given to him in response to a court query.

The investigation officer submitted that suspicious transactions were detected in Hamza Shehbaz's bank accounts, whereas his assets increased many times during the past years.

Hamza received Rs 180 million from abroad but failed to submit details about the sources, he said adding that he was accused of causing a loss of over Rs 210 million to the national treasury in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The officer pleaded with the court to grant 15-day physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for investigation.

However, defence counsel opposed the plea for physical remand. He submitted that all record had been provided to the Bureau,therefore,physical remand was not required. He pleaded with the court to sent his client to jail on judicial remand.

The court after hearing arguments of parties reserved the verdict for some time but later handed over Hamza to NAB authorities till June 26. The court directed the authorities to produce the accused again on expiry of the remand term.