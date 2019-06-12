UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamza Shehbaz Remanded In NAB Custody Till June 26

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

Hamza Shehbaz remanded in NAB custody till June 26

An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz, involved in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases,to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till June 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz, involved in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases,to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till June 26.

NAB authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan at the outset of the hearing.

NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua told the court that Hamza Shehbaz was arrested from the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises on June 11. He further submitted that reasons of arrest had been given to him in response to a court query.

The investigation officer submitted that suspicious transactions were detected in Hamza Shehbaz's bank accounts, whereas his assets increased many times during the past years.

Hamza received Rs 180 million from abroad but failed to submit details about the sources, he said adding that he was accused of causing a loss of over Rs 210 million to the national treasury in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The officer pleaded with the court to grant 15-day physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for investigation.

However, defence counsel opposed the plea for physical remand. He submitted that all record had been provided to the Bureau,therefore,physical remand was not required. He pleaded with the court to sent his client to jail on judicial remand.

The court after hearing arguments of parties reserved the verdict for some time but later handed over Hamza to NAB authorities till June 26. The court directed the authorities to produce the accused again on expiry of the remand term.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Bank June Muslim All From Million Court

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

2 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

2 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

2 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

2 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.