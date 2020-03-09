UrduPoint.com
Hamza Shehbaz Says PTI’s Govt Is A Curse

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Hamza Shehbaz says PTI’s govt is a curse

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz who is also Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly also comes down hard upon NAB, saying that “it arrests people but fails to produce evidence,”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz PTI’s government was not less than any curse as the inflation went record high in the country’s history.

He said dollar once again edged up against Pakistan’s rupee.

“Pakistan’s economy is not in ICU but it is not anymore,” said Hamza Shehbaz, the leader of the PML-N, who recent came out of NAB’s custody.

He said hundreds of factories were locked in different parts of the country.

“There are slogans of sugar and wheat crisis in Punjab Assembly,” said Hamza Shehbaz, adding that it was their struggle for survival of the country and not for politics.

He also came down hard upon NAB, saying that it could not come up with any solid evidence against him.

“They go after assets if they(NAB) fail to establish anything in one case,” said the Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly.

“People are booked in fake cases,” he added.

He said the NAB officials arrested people but could not prove anything against them. When PML-N took up the issue of “Misaq-i-Maeeshat” they started calling it “Choor” and “Daku”, he said. While referring to the promises of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Hamza said that all the promises made on containers proved wrong.

Earlier in the day, Dollar value went high up to 1.76 against the value of local Currency while Pakistan Stock Market also crashed due to confusion and uncertainty in the minds of the investors. Pakistan is facing a new challenge of “economy” amid crisis to the world economy due to spread of novel “Coronavirus” in different parts of the world.

